All season long, Izzy Best has had the "look" of a state meet track and field competitor.



Now, the Woodridge High rookie sensation made it official.



The look is now a reality as Best followed a district crown with an individual regional championship in the 800-meter race at the Austintown Fitch Division II Regional Championships May 23 and May 25.



"Most of the Woodridge girls wrapped up their spring season at Fitch and after a successful campaign, only one Bulldog will compete in Columbus," said veteran Bulldog head coach Jeff Howard.



"Freshman Izzy Best was the 800-meter champion and secured her place on the line at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium," said a proud mentor.



Best nailed down her first ever regional championship in the open 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 16.16 seconds.



Edging Gates Mills Hawken standout sophomore Ella Gilson, Best also beat district runner up Catherine Coffey (Chagrin Falls). Gilson’s time was 2:16.43.



The defending Division II state champion in cross country, Gilson was second in 2018 in Ohio in both the 800- and 1,600-meter races in track.



Coffey was the 2018 state champ in the 800, so Best has already faced many of the state’s elite runners in the open 800.



Shelby High’s Makenna Heimlich had the fastest time going into states at 2:14.64.



At districts, Best captured the title with a school record of 2:14.77 seconds, which shattered the previous school mark by Molly Howard, who had a time of 2:15.70 in 2016.



Best ran at the 45th annual State Division II Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at OSU May 31 and June 1. However, final results were not available as of this writing.



"Senior Camryn Miller vaulted a lifetime best of 9 feet, 4.0 inches to finish sixth in the event," pointed out Howard.



Miller scored in impressive fashion at Falcon Stadium as she was just four inches from a qualifying spot.



Junior Libby Howard ran sixth in the 3,200-meter race as the coaches’ daughter was timed at 12:16.0.



"Libby grabbed sixth place points in the 3200-meter run," said the coach. "Best and Howard joined Anastasia Bakuhn and Evelyn Willett on the 3,200-meter relay team that just missed the state meet by four seconds in a seventh-place finish."



A talented and young Bulldog 3,200-meter relay was clocked at 9:56.87. Willett and Bakuhn are sophomores.



Improving junior Eleanor Sterling nearly scored in the discus throw as she placed 11th with a toss of 108 feet, and 11.0 inches.



"Eleanor wrapped up a successful season in the discus," offered Howard.



"Erin Eby, Belle Norris, Elise Carey, and Best competed well in the 800-meter relay," said Howard.



Another young Woodridge relay, the 800-meter cast was clocked at 1:48.61 (10th). Carey is a sophomore, Eby a junior and Norris a sophomore.



"Eby also wrapped up a breakout season in the 100-meter hurdles," said Howard.



With a time of 16.20 seconds in the prelims at Fitch, Eby was 11th overall.