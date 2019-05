The Aurora softball team recently had its awards banquet.



Junior Aleese Angelo was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. Senior Julia Mazanec received the coaches’ award and junior Jessica Pajek earned the most improved award.



Other awards are as follows.



Fourth-year letters: Mazanec and Ariane Ugran



Third-year letters: Angelo, Pajek, Rachael Dudziak and Lauren Callahan



Second-year letters: Becca Crawford, Raye Palko and Alexa Fleming