Over the last few seasons, it would be no great stretch to rebrand the the Division II regional track and field meet at Austintown-Fitch High School as "The Tre Tucker Show."



The Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy senior has been awesome at Austintown — and the final regional meet of his career may have been the best.



Tucker won regional titles at Austintown — three individual and one relay — which led the Royal boys to their second consecutive Division II regional title May 25.



CVCA won the title with 57 points, holding off a late charge from Salem, who finished as runner-up with 54 points. Meanwhile, the CVCA girls team saw its season end at regionals, as the Royal girls did not score any points.



According to Royal boys coach Craig Rupe, the team win was a bit of surprise.



"Going into the meet, I was not expecting to win," Rupe said. "We don’t the same number of guys we had available in different events that we had last year. When we saw it won it was great."



If team success was happy surprise, however, Rupe said Tucker’s dominance was not.



"Ive been giving the same speech about Tre since he was freshman," Rupe said. "He deserves every word of praise that he gets. One thing that parents and people don’t see is how much of a leader he is for us at practice. He’s an amazing presence to be around. He’s matur beyond his years."



The Royal boys will look to defend their Division II state championship at the state track meet Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. The top four athletes in each event at regionals reached the state meet.



Tucker opened regionals by completing a regional four-peat in the long jump May 23. He actually trailed Coventry’s Austin Hinzman heading into the final jump of the event, but Tucker won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 7.75 inches.



"It was a weird day," Rupe said. "They had a very strong headwind, so all the jumps were a foot or a foot-and-a-half short. He’s never lost a regional long jump competition. in the last jump, he just let it all go."



Also on May 23, CVCA had its 3,200-meter relay team finish on the podium. The Royals’ squad of senior Jake Malovasic, junior Chris DeLuca, junior Brett Carroscia and junior Jack Hyatt finished eighth in a time of 8:28.92.



The Tre Tucker Show began in earnest May 25.



Tucker opened the day by repeating as regional champion in the 100-meter dash. He won the dash in a time of 10.59 seconds. Tucker’s run would have broken his own school record had the wind not been a factor.



In the 400-meter relay, Tucker joined junior Shane Douglas, Justin Luiza and junior Jay Patsch for the Royals, as the quartet had set a new school record of 42.82 seconds in the preliminaries. While the Royals didn’t run quite that fast in the finals, CVCA still won the regional title in 42.93.



"We’ve knocked over half a second off since the beginning of the season," Rupe said of the relays.



Tucker saved his best performance for last May 25 in the 200-meter dash. Tucker established a new school and regional record in the 200, winning the title in 21.32 seconds. He broke the previous regional record of 21.5 seconds, which was set in 1995 by Bobby Cruse of Leavittsburg LeBrae.



"That was incredible," Rupe said. "He had been struggling with the 200 time-wise since the first week in April. He had kid from Youngstown East [with him and he ran tough. He was only a couple of steps behind him."



Rupe said he believed Tucker could close his career with four gold medals in Columbus.







"it’s a possibility." Rupe said. "It’s going to be tough. He’s had success there in the past. Anything can happen."



Despite Tucker’s heroics, the team regional title was still in double. In fact, CVCA trails Salem 50-47 following the 3,200-meter run — and both teams had a squad in the finals of the 1,600-meter relay.



The Royals left nothing to chance, as the quartet of junior Zack Venus, Carroscia, Patsch and Luiza won the 1,600 meter relay in the time of 3:24.4. Salem finished in fifth place.



"The guys really stepped up," Rupe said. "We started off very well. It came down literally to the last 10 meters and Jay [Patsch] outleaned his man"



CVCA got two other podium finishes May 25, as Hyatt finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:35.37. CVCA also took sixth in the 800-meter relay, as Patch, Luiza, Malovasic and junior Marc Smith finished in 1:31.44.



Patsch also competed in the 300-meter meter hurdles at regionals. but just missed reaching the finals as his time of 40:80 seconds was ninth-fastest in qualifying.



In the girls meet, freshman Sam Pixler finished 15th in the discus with a throw of 99-feet-11.



CVCA’s girls 400-meter dash team of senior Amber Robinson, freshman Ariel Durham, sophomore Hannah Coleman and freshman Lyeic Wells had the 11th-best preliminary time of 51.01 second and did not qualify for the finals. The Royal girls’ 800-meter relay team was disqualified for passing the baton outside the exchange zone.



