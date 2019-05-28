The Walsh Jesuit girls lacrosse team earned a thrilling 16-15 overtime victory over Bay Village Bay in the Division II, Region 5 title match last Friday at Rocky River High School.



Hudson resident Katie Clark scored the game-winning goal for the Warriors, who trailed 12-7 at halftime and 15-11 with approximately 11 minutes remaining in regulation.



Clark recently was named the North Coast League’s Offensive Player of the Year.



Walsh (17-4) is scheduled to play Chagrin Falls in a state semifinal contest Thursday at Revere High School’s Joseph F. Pappano Stadium in Bath Township. Play is set to begin at 7 p.m.