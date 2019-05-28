Hudson graduate Kyle Mau, a redshirt junior on the Indiana University men’s track and field team, advanced to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.



Mau had the best qualifying time in the 5,000-meter race with a clocking of 14 minutes, .41 seconds at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminaries, which were hosted by the University of North Florida and the Jacksonville Sports Council in Jacksonville.



The preliminaries concluded on Saturday. The NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships ate scheduled to take place June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.