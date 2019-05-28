The Hudson Explorers age-11-and-younger Blue baseball team was the runner-up at the Streetsboro Eagles Junior Baseball Memorial Day Tournament, which concluded Sunday.



The Explorers finished 3-0 in pool play and 5-1 overall. They were defeated by Geauga 16-13 after earning wins over Streetsboro and Jackson.



Team members are Luke Sutton, Frankie Palumbo, Brady Studzinski, Ryan Jones, Alex Travis, Will Hallis, Connor Eich, Bobby Zedak, Nate Henderson, Holden Reed, Blake Bakonyi and Blake Walker.



The team’s head coach Josh Studzinski. His assistants are Mike Bakonyi, Terry Studzinski, Chas Hallis, Justin Reed and Matt Palumbo.