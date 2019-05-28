The Hudson boys volleyball team’s season came to an end last Saturday.



The third-seeded Explorers lost to second-seeded Jackson 25-20, 25-21, 13-25, 25-23 in the Division I, North Region title match in Massillon.



Hudson head coach Larry Meehan had high hopes for his team going into the match. Unfortunately, the Explorers fell short despite a valiant effort.



"I felt we would have to play very well to have a chance to defeat a stronger, deeper Jackson squad," Meehan said. "Our guys gave a very strong effort and came very close to an upset.



"Coming off a 10-day stretch where our play and personnel was quite irregular and uneven due to injuries, graduation activities, etc., I thought we played with great heart and determination.



"If we were to lose, this was a heck of a way to do so, as we played some very long rallys, saw big emotional swings and were fueled by a loud, boisterous crowd on both sides."



The stellar serving of four players got Hudson (15-8) back in the match.



"After sluggish starts in both of the first two sets, we battled back in each, propelled by scrappy defense and strong serving runs from our usual trio of [sophomore setter[ Mitch Adkins [one ace on 15 serves] [junior outside hitter] Michael Meehan [three aces on 24 serves] and [senior middle blocker] Shane Chilcott [two aces on 16 serves]," Coach Meehan said.



"[Junior defensive specialist] Cameron Coy [two aces on 13 serves] upped his service game in sets three and four, placing a great deal of pressure on the Jackson pass."



In the fourth set, the Explorers took a 20-18 lead after a quick smash from Chilcott and a roof block from senior outside hitter Matt Gentry



Hudson led 23-22 on a well-struck kill down the line from Michael Meehan. But the Polar Bears regained serve and put it away.



"I was very proud of our effort and though disappointing in the short term, it was an exemplary performance and probably the best we have played all season," Coach Meehan said.



Gentry led the way with 16 kills and added three blocks, a 2.65 passer rating and four digs.



"Matt put up a significant block, very good passing and spirited defense," Coach Meehan said.



Michael Meehan had six kills, four digs, three blocks, three aces and a 2.65 passer rating.



"Michael played a fine all-around match," Coach Meehan said.



Chilcott contributed six blocks, five kills, five digs and two aces.



"Shane served effectively and battled up front," Coach Meehan said.



Senior libero Aidan L’Hommedieu finished with 12 digs and a 2.75 passer rating in 40 attempts.



"Aidan wrapped up his year with another fine night of passing and intense defensive work," Coach Meehan said.



Junior setter/right-side hitter Luke Karnofel had 12 assists, nine kills, three blocks and two digs.



"Luke filled out a stat line in addition to any number of hustling slides and dives," Coach Meehan said.



Adkins had 20 assists and eight digs and impressed his coach on the defensive end.



"Mitch put together his best defensive night of the season," Coach Meehan said.



Junior middle blocker Jack Torrence added eight kills and three blocks.



"Jack used an assortment of shots and hits," Coach Meehan said.



It was the final career high school match Gentry, Chilcott and L’Hommedieu, who were captains and four-year letter winners.



"They performed admirably on Saturday and over all four years on the team," Coach Meehan said.