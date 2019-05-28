The Hudson Baseball Association age 13-and-younger Blue team was the runner-up at the 2019 Streetsboro Junior Baseball Memorial Day Tournament, which concluded Sunday.



The Explorers earned the top seed in the North Division after pool-play victories over the Conneaut Area (Pennsylvania) Captains and Cuyahoga Heights Redskins.



The Explorers reached the championship game in bracket play by defeating the Redskins for the second time in the quarterfinals and the Highland Heights Cougars in the semifinals.



Hudson fell to the Geauga County Knights in the championship game by a score of 10-8.



Team members are Timmy Papczun, Jack Braley, Sam Galich, Oliver Ivey, Reece Bacak, Jack Leighton, Noah Madar, Mitch Harrison, Brady Eggleston, Mason McCray and Alex Romano.



The head coach is Johnny Merrill. His assistants are Brian Braley and Bret Ivey.