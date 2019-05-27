Hudson native and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy graduate Ryan Adams, a junior on the Furman University men’s track and field team in Greenville, South Carolina, advanced to the NCAA Championships in the 1,500-meter race for the second time in three years.



The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminaries, which were hosted by the University of North Florida and the Jacksonville Sports Council in Jacksonville, concluded Saturday.



Adams entered the meet ranked 31st and finished third in his heat and 11th overall with a time of 3 minutes, 49.63 seconds to punch his ticket through to the championships.



Adams, who redshirted during last year's outdoor season, made his second NCAA East Preliminaries appearance in the event after posting a season-best time of 3:45.23 at the Cardinal Classic earlier in the season in Stanford, California. He finished 22nd at the 2017 NCAA Championships to earn All-American honorable mention accolades.



The top 12 athletes in each event advanced to the NCAA Championships, which is scheduled to take place June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.