A knee injury abruptly ended his football career.



And then he broke his ankle.



When he recovered from those two painful setbacks, he tore his meniscus.



And then he was infected with Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, also known as MRSA.



To top it all off, he recently felt severe discomfort while participating in his favorite activity.



Time and time again, Jack Gorman has been inflicted by an excruciating amount of agony no matter where he goes.



So how does the teenager feel about being the modern-day Job, the seemingly cursed biblical figure in ancient times?



"It is what it is," Gorman said.



Apparently, Gorman is a glutton for punishment.



The Aurora senior plans to continue to put his body at risk for at least another four years.



Gorman recently signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and wrestling careers at Cleveland State University.



The four-time state qualifier and three-time state placewinner chose the 54-year-old public research university over Baldwin Wallace (Berea) and Old Dominion (Norfolk, Virginia).



"I really liked the downtown apartments," Gorman said. "I liked their head coach, Josh Moore. He’s a really good guy. It suited me best."



It would have been easy for Gorman to put his singlet away for good. Considering his vast array of misfortune, he may not have had much of a choice.



Gorman missed a large chunk of his senior season due to his knee injury and his unexpected bout with MRSA.



"It was pretty frustrating," Gorman said. "I decided not to have surgery and it turned out OK."



It sure did.



Despite his late start and never being 100 percent the rest of the way, Gorman, who competed at 126 pounds, concluded his brilliant career with an eighth-place finish at the Division II state tournament earlier this month.



Of course, this didn’t happen without another torturous encounter.



One day before the district competition, Gorman passed a kidney stone.



"Jack has the heart of a lion," Greenmen head coach John Papesh said. "He never had a healthy season. He’s a great kid and a great leader by example."



Gorman, who decided to put the helmet and pads away for good after his junior year, helped Aurora finish second at the state competition. The Greenmen also was the runner-up at the Division II state dual team tournament earlier in the year.



"Our goal was to win it, but we came close," Gorman said. "It was disappointing in the moment. We did what we had to do. We lived up to the hype."



Now that his high school career is over, Gorman can appreciate something that always seemed to elude him in the past.



He is now 100-percent healthy.



Gorman, who started wrestling when he was in the second grade, hopes his long awaited good fortune continues as he prepares for college. He plans to major in business or pharmaceutical sales at Cleveland State with hopes of going to law school.



"CSU has a really good law program and it’s close to home," Gorman said.



Being near his family certainly was an important matter when it came to choosing the institution located in downtown Cleveland.



There was another motivation, as well.



"I don’t have to do laundry," he said wryly.



Gorman hopes to give the Vikings a boost. Cleveland State finished 4-12 in dual meets during the winter and also finished a modest seventh at the Eastern Wrestling League Championships. The Vikings will compete in the Mid-American Conference next season.



Gorman most likely will be redshirted when he joins Cleveland State’s wrestling team next winter. He plans to train excessively during that time frame with the goal of earning a starting spot by the 2020-21 season.



"I just want to be a good practice partner and bulk up," Gorman said.



Gorman had plenty of good practice partners at Aurora.



Thanks to fellow studs such as Andrew Garr, Kyle Petersen and Dylan Fishback, Gorman always got the push he needed to be on top of his game.



"I remember things got a little chippy with Andy," Gorman said. "I remember when Kyle took me down, I used it as motivation. It was awesome to always have so many great guys to train with."



Gorman also was delighted to work for Papesh, who Gorman considered more than just a wrestling guru.



"He’s a great coach," Gorman said. "You can tell he’s not just interested in your wrestling outcome. He’s always asking questions. He’ll ask how you’re doing in school."



Gorman, who won more than 120 matches during his career, is planning to put his accomplishments with the Greenmen behind him.



The next chapter of his life awaits him as he trades his dark green singlet for a forest green one.



Nonetheless, he doesn’t plan on distancing himself from his comrades when he enters college. Gorman will be more than happy to meet his teammates again down the road to talk about the glory days.



And unlike much of his high school career, Gorman hopes to do so without any bandages or crutches.



"I’m kind of more focused on wrestling in college," Gorman said. "I’m excited about that. It is almost kind of bittersweet. We’ll still be relatively close. I wish them the best."



