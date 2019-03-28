Brayden Wigal’s lead-off home run over the left-field fence was just a prelude of what was to come.



Woodridge softball put on a show March 27 in a season-opening 15-0 rout of visiting Akron North. The game was called after four-and-a-half innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.



"Everybody played solid for a first game. I was excited about our performance," said Woodridge head coach Dan Schneider. "We finished strong last year, so it was nice to open up with a big win."



Wigal’s first-inning blast led to a 10-run inning for the Bulldogs. Her two-run shot in the second was part of a four-run inning that upped the Bulldogs’ lead to 14-0. She also singled and walked, had six RBIs and scored three runs.



"Brayden was patient at the plate. She’s always been a good hitter," said Schneider. "With the graduation of a couple big bats last spring, we need for that to happen."



Woodridge added a run in the fourth inning.



Sophomore center fielder Bella McBride singled, walked and scored a run.



"As usual, Bella did her job. That’s why she’s our center fielder," Schneider said. "She did a nice job out there."



Sophomore third baseman Alivia Collura singled, had two RBIs and scored twice, while junior first baseman Madison Randall singled, walked and scored.



Freshman right fielder Emily Dennison walked, had an RBI and scored twice, while senior second baseman Julia Beattie walked and scored.



Junior Rane Crookston, who replaced Dennison in right field in the fourth inning, tripled, had an RBI and scored.



Freshman catcher Alyssa Tiffe had an RBI and scored twice.



On the mound, senior Caitlin Raid pitched the first four innings and earned the win. She struck out seven batters, walked none and yielded just a harmless single in the fourth inning. Wigal pitched the fifth inning.



"For a first outing, it wasn’t too bad for Caitlin," said Schneider. "I don’t think she was as happy with her performance as we were, but she’s pretty tough on herself. Even on her good nights, she doesn’t think it’s good enough."



Woodridge was scheduled to open Portage Trail Conference Metro Division play at home against Streetsboro March 28 at 5 p.m. before hosting Independence March 29 at 4:30 p.m. before traveling to Metro rival Norton April 1 at 5 p.m.



Woodridge is scheduled to host division foe Ravenna April 2 at 5 p.m. before playing at Copley April 4 at 4:30 p.m.



The Bulldogs are set to compete in the Ohio Invitational April 5-6 at Firestone Stadium in Akron.