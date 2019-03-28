The Jeff Luca era of Twinsburg opened with a pair of offensive outbursts this week.



On Wednesday at Cene Park in Struthers, Twinsburg jumped on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney early and often, scoring a 13-2 win over the Cardinals. On Thursday, Twinsburg won a battle of the Tigers, traveling to Massillon and scoring another 13-2 win in five innings.



The similarities between the two games were striking as Twinsburg banged out 10 hits in each win and took advantage of numerous errors by their opposition, while playing error-free ball themselves.



In the win over Mooney, Twinsburg took a 7-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back.



Catcher Joe Procop led the Tigers’ offense with two hits and five RBIs on the night. Senior Dylan Jackson and junior NIck Bonnizo each had two hits.



Junior starting pitcher Tyler Horvath benefited from all that run support as he allowed two runs in four innings pitched and struck out seven Cardinals to go to 1-0.



In the game with Massillon, Twinsburg trailed 2-1 after two innings, but then scored three runs in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth to invoke the 10-0 mercy rule.



Jackson led the charge with two hits and four RBIs, while Bonnizzio had two hits and three RBIs. Junior Tyler Petze drew two walks and had two RBIs in the win.



This time, junior Zach Simchon benefited from the runs as he allowed two runs in four innings with four strikeouts to improve to 1-0. Matt Kahn pitched a scoreless fifth inning for the Tigers.



Twinsburg’s home opener is scheduled for Saturday as the Tigers host a doubleheader with Woodridge. First game is at 11 a.m.