The Tallmadge softball team concluded its trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, with two losses Thursday at Fluor Field.



The Blue Devils lost to Westerville North 10-5 and Waynesburg Central 6-4 in nine innings.



Against Westerville North, Tallmadge took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. But Westerville North scored six runs in the top of the second to take control.



Emily Pratt took the loss for the Blue Devils despite allowing just three earned runs in five innings of work. She finished with six strikeouts and four walks.



Pratt had three hits and a run scored at the plate. Gia Marfy finished with two hits, including a double, a run scored and an RBI for Tallmadge.



Gia Spitali added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, who had 14 hits and five errors.



Tallmadge (4-3) had a 2-0 lead after four innings against Waynesburg Central. But Waynesburg Central took a 3-2 advantage in the top of the fifth.



Left-hander Hallie Mullett took the loss despite allowing two earned runs in six innings of work. She allowed six hits and struck out seven batters while issuing just one walk.



Kennedy Rorar led the offense with three hits, including a triple, a run scored and an RBI.



Paige Leitner also had three hits, including a double, and Pratt had two hits and an RBI for the Blue Devils, who finished with 10 hits and four errors.