Tallmadge graduate Phillip Glasser continued his stellar first season on the collegiate level.



Glasser smacked a game-winning, walk-off single during the host Youngstown State University baseball team’s 3-2 victory over the University of Pittsburgh in 10 innings.



The game took place Wednesday at Eastwood Field in Niles.



Glasser, a freshman, ripped a hard-hit grounder that ricocheted off Pitt first baseman Bryce O'Farrell into foul territory.



Glasser finished with two hits for the Penguins (3-21).