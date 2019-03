The Hudson Kiwanis girls travel basketball teams recently concluded their season.



Team members from the title-winning sixth-grade team are Paige Sutton, Sienna Pinson, Jordan Evans, Corinne Stearns, Izzy Eells and Erin McCormick, Estella Webb, Grace Churchwell, Sophia Skidmore and Sofija Drobnjak.



The head coach is Vel Drobnjak. His assistant is Lauren Drobnjak.