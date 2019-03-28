It's highly unlikely such occurrences will happen on a regular basis.



But wow, what a start for the Cuyahoga Falls softball team.



The host Black Tigers made a dazzling 2019 debut after cruising to a lopsided 32-0 victory over Akron East Wednesday at Harrington Field. The contest was called after three innings of play due to the mercy rule.



Cyn Stanfield got the win in the pitcher’s circle. She struck out five batters and retired the other four hitters on ground balls.



Tommie Thompson spent most of the day keeping the bat on her shoulders.



When she was allowed to swing, Thompson delivered in thunderous fashion.



Thompson smashed a grand slam and a triple, drew four walks and finished with seven RBIs.



Kylee Phillips had two hits, including a triple, and also drew three walks and drove in three runs.



Marissa Brigger crushed a home run and reached base two other times. Brigger drove in five runs.



Carly Hanchin had two hits, including a triple, and also drew a walk and Annah Bobbitt had two singles and reached base three times.



Brooke Waffen also reached base three times and Janella Farmer had a double and an RBI.



All told, Falls drew 19 walks and were hit by pitches six times. The Black Tigers smacked 12 hits.