When you thought of Woodridge track and field and cross country back in the 1980s there were plenty of standouts, but the name Scott Mercer came up quickly.



A 1984 Woodridge graduate, Mercer won state championships in both track and cross country.



This spring, Mercer will debut as the new boys track head coach, replacing longtime coach Lester Carney.



An assistant coach for 11 years, Mercer has coached and tutored in almost nearly each event, but this season will be his first as the head coach.



The Bulldog program is flourishing as Woodridge is the defending league champion in the Metro Division of the Portage Trail Conference.



This year's squad has more youth than seniors, but Mercer likes his club's maturity.



"We have really good leadership back for this team even though we don't have many seniors," said Mercer. "It will be different for me transitioning to head coach."



"This group has a great junior class and we are in part, led by the cross-country athletes, who won a state championship," added the coach. "They are good workers and all will contribute."



Woodridge was set to open the season by hosting the April Fool's Quad Meet Saturday, March 30.



Led by a potent junior class, Mercer has solid experience back this season and some promising youth, but he will miss a strong senior class.



Gone is Noah Perrin, who qualified for the state meet in the 3,200-meter race and the team's 1,600-meter relay also competed at states. He ran sixth in Ohio in the 3,200-meter race and was a regional runner up.



The 1,600-meter relay team of DeAndre Smith, Dijon White, Zach Conroy, and Marvin Montgomery Jr. qualified to states with a fourth-place regional finish, and was 18th in Ohio last spring.



White, Conroy and Smith were all seniors for the Bulldogs.



Perrin and junior standout Micah Blair teamed with Leo Ramsey and Ryan Kiley for eighth-place in the 3,200-meter relay.



The 3,200-meter relay also will miss Ramsey, while Jaylin Clark will be sorely missed in the hurdles as a regional qualifier and a district champ.



Blair also competed at regionals in the 3,200-meter race and in the 3,200-meter relay. He was also the league champion in the 3,200 and 1,600-meter races and Montgomery was the champ in the open 400 as a sophomore.



"Micah will lead us this year as a returnee," said Mercer.



Just missing the finals of the 400-meter dash, Montgomery got some good experience in the regional race as he was ninth.



"Marvin will be big in the open 400 and we are looking at him in the 800 and in the 3,200-meter relay later in the year," said Mercer.



Kiley is also a versatile veteran runner and may be the team's top senior.



"Ryan is probably our top senior and he will run in the 800, 400 and in relays this season," noted the coach.



Junior Rich Fisher III made huge strides last season and placed 15th in the regional finals in the shot-put throw with a toss of 43 feet, 4.50 inches.



Mercer praised the team's throwers early on this spring.



"We have been working to be more than just a distance running team and we have some good throwers and that will be a team strength," he stressed.



"I think we probably have the most depth and talent we have ever had in the throwing events," added Mercer.



Juniors Josh Mally (pole vault), Sam Dutt (distance) and Evan Wagner (hurdles), as well as Angelo Regec (discus and shot put) also have promise after some experience a year ago.



"Josh (Mally) is really coming into his own and he should have a big year," Mercer said. "Josh will compete in the high jump, pole vault and hurdles."



Woodridge will again be loaded in the distance races and relays as well as the middle distance events.



"We are pretty young and there is a lot of potential," Mercer said. "There will be kids from each class that will contribute in different events."



One athlete who could have a breakout campaign is returning junior Carson Lehrer, who is a versatile sprinter.



"Carson is in his second-year and will be a leader in our sprint crew this year," commented Mercer. "He scored last year in the league meet."



In the PTC Metro team race this spring, Woodridge will be challenged by Lodi Cloverleaf and a host of other clubs.



"The main goal to start is to win the league this year," said Mercer.



"Cloverleaf is always good and you never know what Streetsboro can bring, but we take everyone in the league seriously," explained Mercer.



Woodridge has a veteran staff as Jeff Howard is the co-coach of the Lady Bulldogs' team along with Mercer, who will handle the high jump and sprints.



The rest of the coaching staff includes Mike Duve (sprints, long jump, and hurdles), Aaron Mayer (throws), Andrew Linebarger (long jump, sprints) and Brian Davis (pole vault).



The Bulldogs were set to open Metro Division play April 2 in road tri-meet with Norton and Ravenna April 2. The Bulldogs will compete in the Kenston Bomber Relays April 5.