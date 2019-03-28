Last year, Hudson’s season ended with a loss to Copley in Division I sectional play.



The stakes weren’t nearly as high on Thursday. Nonetheless, the Explorers got a little bit of revenge against their Suburban League crossover rival.



Hudson pounded out 13 hits and scored in every inning but one to defeat Suburban League crossover rival Copley 15-6 on the road.



Junior left-hander Olivia Stefanoni went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, scattering 11 hits, striking out three and giving up just two earned runs to earn her first win of the season.



Stefanoni aided her own cause by ripping three hits, including a pair of doubles. She also drove in three runs.



Also faring well for the Explorers (2-0), who scored eight runs in the final two innings, were freshman Paige Albrecht (two hits, two runs and two runs), sophomore Maddie Roukey (two hits and three runs) and junior Sadie Mrakuzic (two hits).