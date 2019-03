The Hudson Kiwanis girls travel basketball teams recently concluded their season.



Team members from the title-winning third- and fourth-grade team are Anna Anzevino, Claire Orazen, Josii Webb, Sydney Pallo, Angelique Pinson, Ashli Pearson, Molly Grady, Mady Meacham and Amelia Baughman.



The head coach is David Baughman. His assistant coach is Chad Pearson.