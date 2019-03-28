Tim Morgan isn’t quite sure how his players will perform this spring.



He does know this, though: You won’t see any of them squabbling with each other.



"These guys work hard together," said Morgan, who enters his 15th-year as Hudson’s head tennis coach. "They have a lot of respect for each other."



And, as always, they should be pretty darn good, as well.



The Explorers finished 14-5 last season and captured their second consecutive Suburban League National Conference title. Hudson finished 7-0 against the National Conference in 2018.



The Explorers lost just two seniors. Of course, those two seniors were Hudson’s most accomplished players last spring.



David Tullett and Sam Yurak reached Division I district play as a doubles’ team. Tullett won 22 matches and Yurak captured 19 victories to conclude their careers.



Nonetheless, Hudson has five returning players. They are seniors Harrsha Congivaram, who played first singles as a junior, Rob Tobin and Wendell Wu; and juniors Spencer Rodgers and Kevin Si, who played third singles last year.



"We have a pretty enthusiastic group of guys who are looking forward to the season," Morgan said. "Harrsha and Rob are seasoned veterans and Wendell played some varsity tennis.



"Spencer has played varsity tennis two years in a row. Kevin broke through last year."



Morgan said Congivaram and Si will play mostly singles’ matches.



Other players who expect to be in the mix are seniors Alex Joslyn and Sam Diener and junior Will Backlin.



"We have guys who can play multiple positions," Morgan said.



Morgan’s assistant coach is Janice Kampf, a member of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame.



The Explorers will have their eyes set on a three-peat this spring. The trophy isn’t expected to simply fall in their hands, though.



Brecksville-Broadview Heights is expected to be a formidable challenger in 2019.



"We’re expecting the Brecksville of a couple years ago," Morgan said. "I would say Hudson and Brecksville are the co-favorites."



Thus far, the spring has been relatively chaos-free as other sports teams recently started their seasons.



But this is Northeast Ohio. Spring-like temperatures tend to be nonexistent in this neck of the woods.



"The toughest part of this time of year is the weather," Morgan said. "One night we’re going to play and the next night, we aren’t. Every team has its ups and downs."



Hudson’s quest for a third straight conference championship will begin right away. The Explorers are scheduled to host the Bees in their season opener Monday.



They are set to visit National Conference rival Nordonia Wednesday before returning home to play Suburban League crossover foe Revere April 4.



