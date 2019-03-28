The Hudson baseball team improved to 4-0 in 2019 after earning a lopsided 16-0 victory over Dayton Oakwood at the Baseball Beach Bash Thursday at Choctwatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.



The game was completed after four innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. The Explorers finished with just seven hits and took advantage of five errors by Oakwood.



Jack Seiple led the offense with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.



Matthew Morris had one hit, a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBIs.



Matthew Aukerman got the win on the mound. He pitched all four innings and allowed one hit. He finished with five strikeouts and two walks.