The Hudson Kiwanis girls travel basketball teams recently concluded their season.



Team members from the title-winning fifth-grade team are Kailyn Schlepp, Bailey Deutsch, Elora Beh, Lyla Sharp, Lali Harvey, Adrienne Betz, Laney Romanini, Abby Meacham, Kayla Weinberg and Abby Henderson.



The head coach is Dave Henderson. His assistant is Kenny Romanini.