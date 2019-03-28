Last year, the Cuyahoga Falls girls track and field team said goodbye to one of its best athletes in recent memory.



One year later, the Black Tigers are saying hello to that same young lady.



She won’t score the million or so points she did when she was an athlete.



But Jacquelyn Shields is back.



Shields, who finished 14th at the 2018 Division I state meet, is currently a student at Kent State University. She will be a member of Dan Scourfield’s coaching staff this spring.



"Jackie is helping out the middle school program," said Scourfield, who enters his 13th year as head coach. "She’s going to help our long jumpers and vaulters."



Besides having a state qualifier, 2018 was a bit of a breakthrough for Falls.



The Black Tigers finally conquered some opponents from the vaunted Suburban League National Conference, which has been around for the last four years. Falls finished 2-5 against conference opponents.



At the same time, though, Falls lost quite a bit of talent, as well.



Some of the top performers who graduated last spring were Kayla Huffman, a former state qualifier in cross country who is running at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike;Katie Rozsa, who is throwing at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio; De’Vine Shelton, who is a hurdler at Cleveland State University; and Sarah Wyatt, a regional qualifier in the hurdles last year.



"That’s a whole lot of points," Scourfield said.



Nonetheless, the Black Tigers have plenty of faces on their roster, so scoring points shouldn’t be an issue.



"We’re going to be like most of my other teams," Scourfield said. "We have our strengths. We are what you may consider top-heavy. We’re going to be a pretty good invitational team.



"It’s going to come down to the sprinters at the end of the year."



Many of Scourfield’s sprinters also thrive in other events.



Leading the way is sophomore Emma Brustoski, who also plans to compete in the shot-put and long-jumping events.



"Emma is such a good athlete," Scourfield said.



Other standout sprinters include junior Katlyn Long; sophomores Jenai Blake, who also plans to throw the discus, Grace Lowe, who also will participate in the jumping events, and Kayla Brown; and freshman Livi Strausser, who also will give the high jump a try.



"Katlyn hurt her knee in soccer," Scourfield said. "She’s probably a couple weeks away. She’ll help in the 100 and 200. She was part of our 4x1 [400] and 4x2 [800] relays that made the regional meet last year.



"Grace is a really good athlete and Livi will be a big help to us."



The rest of the sprinters include seniors Anna Johnston, who was a middle distance runner in previous years, Aubrey Larlham, who also is expected to throw the discus, Hannah Carlton and Madison Walters.



The hurdlers are led by seniors Kristica Barnett, the team’s top performer in the hurdles last season, and Emily Longfellow; sophomore Kylie Gresock; and freshman Ruby Masl, who also expects to contribute in the sprinting and jumping events.



Freshman Skyler Webb is expected to contribute in the hurdle events, as well.



Senior Kelsey Mayes returns in the pole vault and seniors Brynn Torok and Jordan Pagni are expected to lead the throwers.



Junior Meredith Gallagher was the cross country team’s top runner in the fall. She is expected to lead the distance crew.



Other distance runners include seniors Valerie Deighton, Leila Smith and Mikayla Shaffer; juniors Zoe King, who also may be used in the high jump, and Nadia Luksza; and freshmen Elsa Lowry, Ana Crangle and Olivia Smith.



Aiamiya Dudley, a junior, is a first-year distance runner.



"We’re going to be young," Scourfield said. "Twinsburg is running times right now that we hope to run at the end of the season. There is definitely promise. If this was all on paper, none of us would show up. The most pleasing thing is that, like all of my teams, they will compete."



Scourfield’s assistants are Stuart Davis (distance), Dan Brown (sprinters), Joe Caruso (throwers) and Destiny Prosky, a middle school coach who works with the high jumpers.



The Black Tigers are scheduled to make their 2019 debut at the Longstreth Relays at Western Reserve Academy in Hudson. The competition is set to begin at noon.



Falls is set to visit National Conference rival Twinsburg Wednesday at 4 p.m.



The Black Tigers are scheduled to participate in the Lakeview Relays April 5 in Cortland. The competition is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_RPC.