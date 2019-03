The host Aurora baseball team completed a two-game sweep over Ravenna Thursday.



The Greenmen (2-1) scored four runs in the bottom of the first en route to a 5-1 victory.



The Ravens outhit the Greenmen 6-5. Starter Andrew Horvath pitched the first three innings to earn the win on the mound.



Kyle Obly led Aurora’s offense with a single, two runs scored and two RBIs. Nate Ring and Evan McVay each had a single and a run scored for the Greenmen.