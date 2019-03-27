The Tallmadge softball team settled for a split Wednesday at Fluor Field in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.



The Blue Devils scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Lake Park (Illinois) 3-2.



Tallmadge also lost to Philadelphia’s William Penn Charter 1-0.



Against Lake Park, the Blue Devils scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it.



Gia Marfy, who finished with two hits, got things started with a leadoff triple. Emily Pratt was then hit by a pitch and was replaced by courtesy runner Danielle Shultz.



Gia Spitali following with a single to tie the game and then Chloie Brown, who also had two hits, ended the game in walk-off fashion with a run-scoring single.



Lake Park scored two runs in the top of the first. Tallmadge scored once in the bottom of the first to cut its margin in half.



Both teams finished with seven hits. Lake Park committed four errors. The Blue Devils had no miscues in the field.



Jordyn Severns added a single, a stolen base and a run scored for Tallmadge.



Left-hander Hallie Mullett got the win in the pitcher’s circle. She pitched all seven innings. She finished with one strikeout and one walk.



The Blue Devils (4-1) finished with just one hit against William Penn, which finished with just two hits and scored the game’s only run in the fifth.



Emily Pratt took the hard-luck loss for Tallmadge. She went the distance in the circle and finished with eight strikeouts and one walk. Spitali had the only hit against Anastasia Lewis who struck out 11 batters while issuing just one walk.