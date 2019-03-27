The Hudson baseball team improved to 2-0 after earning a 5-0 victory over host Niceville Tuesday in Florida.



Bryce McClure, who entered the game in the third inning, got the win on the mound to improve to 1-0 on the season.



The Explorers finished with six hits and no errors and Niceville had six hits and four errors.



Hudson scored a run in the third, sixth and seventh innings, respectively. The Explorers also scored two runs in the fifth.



Grant Gedeon led the offense with two hits, two stolen bases, a run scored and an RBI.



NIcholas Teodosio also had two hits, a run scored and an RBI for Hudson.



Robert Pacsi drove in two runs and Blake Hartline drew three walks and scored two runs for the Explorers.