The Hudson baseball team improved to 3-0 with a 5-1 victory Clayton Northmont Wednesday in Destin, Florida.



The Explorers scored three runs in the bottom of the second and two more in the fourth. Hudson finished with seven hits and zero errors. Northmont had seven hits and one error.



Parker Tallman got the win on the mound. He finished with four strikeouts and issued just one walk while scattering six hits.



Nicholas Teodosio led the Explorers’ offense with two hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Blake Farley added a double and and RBI for Hudson.