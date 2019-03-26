Western Reserve Academy graduate Griffin Trau, a recent University of Richmond graduate, has been selected as the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year by a vote of the conference’s athletic directors.



Trau was chosen to the Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-District first team for the second time in 2018 and was honored on the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association Academic All-Star team.



He compiled a 3.92 grade point average and graduated with a degree in leadership studies and international studies and also completed a master’s degree in liberal arts last December.



Trau has twice been honored (2017 and 2018) as the Jepson School of Leadership Studies Student-Athlete of the Year.



Trau was recently selected for the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Program for the 2019-20 academic year and has been awarded his position in the Czech Republic with an English teaching assistantship.



The Fulbright Program is devoted to increasing mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. Fulbright is the world's largest and most diverse international educational exchange program.



On the field, Trau concluded his career as one of the most successful kickers in Richmond and CAA football history.



His 46 career field goals rank second all-time at Richmond and ninth on the CAA’s all-time list. He also is the Spiders’ second leading scorer with 248 points.



Trau made 81 percent (47-of-58) of his field goals, which is one of the highest percentages in FCS history. This season, he connected on 12 of 17 field-goal attempts and 20 of 21 extra points.



Trau received first-team All-CAA honors in 2016 and 2017. He was a consensus FCS All-America selection in 2016 after converting 23 of 26 field goals, tying a CAA record and setting a new Richmond mark. He hit a game-winning field goal as time expired to lift the Spiders past North Dakota in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.



Nominees for the CAA Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year must have senior standing academically with a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0.



In addition to announcing the Scholar-Athlete of the Year, CAA football released the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the fall semester. There were 409 student-athletes recognized for achieving at least a 3.0 grade point average.