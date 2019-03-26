Three Hudson residents from the Flytz Gymnastics team in Cuyahoga Falls competed at the Ohio compulsory state gymnastics meet Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Columbus.



This meet featured thousands of gymnasts from all over the state.



Level 3 gymnast Analeigh Lawrence had a stellar day. She finished second in the all-around competition with a score of 37.75.



Lawrence also placed third on vault (9.6) and the balance beam (9.4) and fourth on the uneven bars (9.4) and on the floor exercise (9.35).



Level 4 gymnast Claire Nalley also fared well.



She placed second on vault (8.9), third on the bars (8.95) and third on the floor (8.9). Nalley finished fourth in the all-around competition with a 35.625. Level 4 teammate Natalia Musone captured second on vault (9.05).