The Tallmadge softball improved to 3-0 after earning an 11-1 victory over Hinsdale South (Illinois) Tuesday at Winston-Salem Field in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.



The Blue Devils scored 10 unanswered runs in the final five innings to put it away. Tallmadge scored five runs in the top of the seventh. The Blue Devils finished with 17 hits and one error.



Emily Pratt went the distance in the pitcher’s circle. She struck out 10 batters and issued just one walk. She allowed five hits.



Kennedy Rorar and Malicoat each drove in four runs for Tallmadge.



Rorar had three hits, including a home run, and two runs scored. Malicoat had two hits, including a double, a run scored and a stolen base.



Zoe Spoljaric added three hits, two runs scored and an RBI and Gia Marfy also had three hits, a run scored and an RBI.



Also contributing for the Blue Devils were Paige Leitner, who had two hits, including a double, and a run scored and Katie Rinehart, who smacked two hits. Jordyn Severns scored three runs for Tallmadge.