The Tallmadge boys tennis team made a smashing 2019 debut.



The host Blue Devils earned a 5-0 victory over Ravenna Tuesday.



Patrick Rotunda (6-1, 6-3) and Sam Suber (6-2, 6-3) cruised in first and second singles, respectively.



Joe Williamson (7-5, 6-2) prevailed in a hard-fought first set and then cruised the rest of the way.



Talmadge’s second doubles team of Brandon Blatt and Ryan Bradley (6-4, 6-4) also earned a straight-set wins.



The Blue Devils’ first doubles’ team, on the other hand, had a battle on its hands.



However, Tallmadge’s duo of Aaron Andrea and Jared Scott (6-1, 4-6, 6-3) prevailed.