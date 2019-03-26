Tuesday

Mar 26, 2019 at 10:43 PM Mar 27, 2019 at 6:30 PM


The Tallmadge baseball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday.

The Blue Devils lost to Wheaton North (Illinois) 12-2 at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Tallmadge defeated Dublin Scioto 13-2 Monday in Myrtle Beach. Richie Eyre led the way with four hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs.

Todd Bangston was a home run away from the cycle. He smacked three hits and drove in three runs.

Luke Thomas blasted a home run and drove in two runs and Jake Reifsnyder added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Blue Devils (3-1).

Brandon Golubski got the win on the mound for Tallmadge.