The Tallmadge baseball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday.



The Blue Devils lost to Wheaton North (Illinois) 12-2 at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.



Tallmadge defeated Dublin Scioto 13-2 Monday in Myrtle Beach. Richie Eyre led the way with four hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs.



Todd Bangston was a home run away from the cycle. He smacked three hits and drove in three runs.



Luke Thomas blasted a home run and drove in two runs and Jake Reifsnyder added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Blue Devils (3-1).



Brandon Golubski got the win on the mound for Tallmadge.