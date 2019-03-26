The Hudson baseball team made a stellar 2019 debut in Destin, Florida.



The Explorers earned a 7-6 victory over Burbank Reavis (Illinois) Monday.



Hudson finished with 12 hits and four errors. Reavis had seven hits and no errors.



The Explorers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it.



Zach Palmer got things started with a single and then stole second. Palmer scored after Ryan Mitcheltree reached on an infield error.



After another stolen base, Blake Hartline was hit by a pitch and Nolan O’Connell was intentionally walked to load the bases.



Mitcheltree wound up scoring the game-winning run in walk-off fashion when he touched home plate on a wild pitch. Mitcheltree finished with three hits, two runs scored and a stolen base for the Explorers.



Hartline added two doubles and two runs scored and O’Connell had three hits, including a triple, a run scored and an RBI. Hudson stole seven bases.



Left-hander Andrew Whitman, who entered the game in the seventh inning, got the win on the mound.