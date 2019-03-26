On the weekend of March 22 to 24, compulsory gymnasts from Flytz Gymnastics concluded their season at the Ohio Compulsory State gymnastics meet in Columbus.



This meet hosts thousands of gymnasts from all over the state. The following gymnasts reside in Cuyahoga Falls, and train at Flytz Gymnastics located at 2900 State Road in Cuyahoga Falls.



Level 3 gymnasts Mollie Armstrong and Hayden Blue each won state championships.



Armstrong won first place on vault with a season-best and near-perfect score of 9.725, and first place on floor exercise with a 9.6. Armstrong also placed third on uneven bars with a 9.35, fifth on balance beam with a 9.3, and third in the all-around competition with a fantastic season-best score of 37.975.



Blue was state champ on floor exercise, placing first with a 9.525 and third all-around with a 37.45.



Teammate Gia Smith also placed third all-around with a 37.4 and third on bars with a 9.425.