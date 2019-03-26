The Aurora baseball team made an inauspicious 2019 debut Tuesday.



The Greenmen suffered a 9-5 loss to Lake Catholic in Mentor.



The Cougars scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Greenmen roared back with four runs in the top of the second, but Lake Catholic (1-1) never lost its advantage.



Lake Catholic finished with just four hits and one error. Aurora had seven hits and four errors.



Starter Jack Fecko took the loss for the Greenmen. Carter Gerbrick led Aurora’s offense with two singles, two RBIs and two stolen bases.



Will Carpenter added a double and three stolen bases for the Greenmen. Also faring well for Aurora were John Papesh, who had a single, an RBI and a run scored, and Mike Carpenter, who had a single and two runs scored.