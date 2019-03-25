After 17 seasons coaching the varsity girls basketball team at Walsh Jesuit, having served the last 12 as head coach, Pete Zaccari is stepping down.



Zaccari was an assistant coach on Walsh’s 2005 state championship team. His daughter, Johnna, a 2007 Walsh grad played on that winning team and was inducted into the Walsh Jesuit Athletic Hall of Fame for her significant role during that season. According to Zaccari, coaching her made that season extra special. He also took the team to state in 2010 as head coach.



Having coached basketball for over 35 years, Zaccari has learned many lessons he instilled in his athletes.



"It’s not about the winning and losing that's most important," he said. "It's about striving to be the best you can be whether it’s as a coach or a player. Success is knowing you did the very best you could, to be the very best you could be."



"We are so grateful for Pete’s nearly 20 years of service and for the way that he has coached as a man for others," said Karl Ertle, Walsh Jesuit president. "He is widely respected in Northeast Ohio and from the first time he met a young student in his camp to the alumnae he has coached, he has given his all to help his players grow as leaders and players. I want to thank his wife, Pam, and his whole family for their support and he will always be a member of Warrior Nation,"



Walsh Jesuit has begun the search for a new girls basketball coach and anticipates that a new coach will be named in the next few months.