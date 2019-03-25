As he took his place on the podium, Andrew Garr heard a roar of approval from his adoring fans.



However, he couldn’t help but notice one particular teenager who may have been the most boisterous of all.



Oddly enough, she was booing him lustily.



"It’s hilarious," Garr said. "She’s pretty funny at tournaments. She boos me whenever they call my name."



So who on earth would jeer so eagerly at the mild-mannered Aurora senior wrestler?



That zealous young lady is Garr’s twin sister, Jena.



Huh?



It’s not uncommon for teenage siblings to be a little feisty whenever they spend a tad bit too much time with each other.



Being serenaded by catcalls from your own flesh and blood, on the other hand, is nothing short of bizarre.



You don’t have to feel pity for Garr, though. The precocious adolescent loves every moment of it.



"We’re definitely close," Garr said. "She boos me because there are times when I talk to her in a stern voice. I’ll say to her, ‘No Jena, you can’t do this.’"



Jena will never get a full understanding of why her brother may be matter of fact or even authoritative when he’s around her.



But she couldn’t be more fortunate to have him around.



Jena suffers from Down syndrome, a genetic disorder due to abnormal cell division that results in an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21.



As a result, Jena has lifelong intellectual disability and developmental delays. To make matters even more complicated, Jena also is deaf.



Nonetheless, Garr doesn’t see the female version of himself as a person suffering from hardship.



Jena’s zest for life has been both inspiring and astonishing for her unexpected father figure to witness.



"She is as happy as can be," Garr said. "She’s in her own world. She loves her DVDs."



It’s highly likely that several of Garr’s classmates can be found at numerous spots around the globe. Aurora is on its spring break this week, which gives students a chance to spend some time in paradise.



Garr will not take part in such a luxurious lifestyle. That’s because his "vacation" will involve keeping a watchful eye on Jena.



Garr doesn’t have much of a choice. The siblings have been raised by their mother Jeanette, who works long hours during the week.



Jeanette is a chemical engineer at Youngstown State University. She also does research work at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.



"It definitely puts things in perspective, especially since we grew up with a single mom," Garr said. "She has a long commute, so she usually doesn’t get home until 6 or 7 p.m.."



These family obstacles can be crippling to someone who is looking to find his way. For Garr, they’re about as intrusive as a meddlesome fly.



Garr has a cumulative grade point average of 4.0. He’s also rather crafty when it comes to hand-to-hand combat.



Very crafty, as a matter of fact.



Garr recently concluded his wrestling career as a three-time state qualifier. He finished third at 145 pounds at the Division II state tournament earlier this month.



Garr, who grew up in Canfield and has been wrestling since the third grade, placed fifth at the 2018 state competition. He also was named an All-American prior to his sophomore year at the Junior Cadet Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.



Garr didn’t have to drift too far away from West Pioneer Trail to find good training partners. Thanks to their abundance of talent, the Greenmen finished second at the 2019 state tournament. They also were the runners-up at the state dual team tournament earlier in the year.



"It has been pretty great," said Garr, who won more than 150 career matches after finishing 52-8 during the winter. "[Aurora graduates] Jarrod Brezovec, Josh Burger and Bubba Arslanian took us under their wing and handed the program to us.



"We continued to make the team better. I think the wrestlers after us will do even better than we did."



Garr never needed much fine-tuning when it came to his favorite sport. He had a knack for putting people in uncomfortable positions ever since he took his first step on a mat.



Nonetheless, Garr hasn’t relied on his athletic gifts to be successful. He will punch in, grab his hammer and pound away relentlessly until he is ready to drop.



"He’s a great kid," Aurora head coach John Papesh said. "The fact that he takes care of his sister shows what kind of person he is. He is, by far, the hardest worker in the room. He’s one of the best kids you could ask for."



Garr has been accompanied by a close friend throughout his high school career. Since Jeanette is spending much of her day in two cities that are more than 70 miles away from each other, Jena attends wrestling practice with her brother.



"They love her," Garr said of his teammates. "You’ll see her mess around with the freshmen. She jokes around and does handshakes with all of them."



Garr won’t be saying goodbye to just his teammates when he graduates later in the spring. He also will have to part ways with the most important girl in his life.



Garr recently signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and wrestling careers at Columbia University, a private Ivy League research university in Upper Manhattan, New York City. He plans to major in engineering.



When Garr makes his home at the "City that Never Sleeps," Jena will not be able to join him.



"That’s definitely going to be rough," Garr said. "She does karate and gymnastics and I help drive her to events.



"My mom is a smart woman. I’m sure she’ll figure something out."



Garr won’t go too many hours without thinking about his tougher-than-nails’ sister. At the same time, though, he has his whole life in front of him.



Therefore, Garr, who also considered other ivy league schools Princeton (New Jersey), Brown (Rhode Island) and Pennsylvania, along with New York University and the University of Chicago, will gracefully proceed to the next chapter of his existence.



"I liked the coaches, the team and everything at Columbia," Garr said. "I understand that I won’t wrestle for the rest of my life. I wanted to set myself after wrestling."



The intrigue of the Big Apple was alluring, as well. Garr is fully prepared to embrace a lifestyle made famous in a 2009 chart topper by hip hop artists Jay-Z and Alicia Keys.



Empire State of Mind.



"There is never a dead night," Garr said. "There’s always something to do. I’ll never be bored."



Garr can’t let himself get too captivated by the "concrete jungle where dreams are made of." He will be extremely preoccupied with the rigorous academics of the state’s oldest institution.



And then there’s the athletic part, too.



The tireless Garr will have to increase his already grueling training program to practically insane levels.



"It’s one of the hardest schools in the country," he said. "I took five AP [Advanced Placement] classes while I wrestled. I feel I have prepared myself."



Garr doesn’t expect to watch and learn when he joins the wrestling team. Just like he and his teammates did at Aurora this past winter, Garr has his sights set on the biggest prize.



"My goal my freshman year is to qualify for NCAAs," he said. "Throughout my career, I want to be an All-American and wrestle for a national championship."



Until then, he will enjoy the remaining days he gets to spend with Jena, who has greatly helped mold and shape Garr into the accomplished young man he is today.



"She’s the reason I’m more well-grounded," Garr said. "She helps me stay loose and not worry too much about the outcome of my matches because she would do anything to be out there. She is definitely an inspiration to me."



