The Tallmadge baseball team made a stellar 2019 debut in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.



The Blue Devils earned an 8-3 victory over Fordham Prep (New York) and a 5-3 win over Connelsville (Pennsylvania) at the Ripken Experience Sunday.



Sam Seeker got the victory on the mound against Fordham and Todd Bangston won against Connellsville. Jake Reifsnyder also pitched three scoreless innings in relief to pick up the save in the second game.



Against Fordham, Owen Jascoe had three hits and an RBI and Andrew Ayres had a single and two RBIs. Seeker and Todd Bangston added a single and an RBI for Tallmadge.



Richie Eyre had a double, a triple and three RBIs for Tallmadge against Connellsville.



Luke Thomas added two singles and Seeker and Joey Ellis each had a double and an RBI.