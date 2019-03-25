Hudson resident Vittorio Cappabianca was invited to participate in USA Swimming’s Central Zone Select Camp.



The elite camp features 56 emerging swimmers from the area and is scheduled to take place May 23-26 at the University of Cincinnati from May 23-26.



"We are extremely proud to have Vittorio representing the Hudson Explorers Aquatics Team," said HEAT Head coach Matt Davis. "This honor reflects the hard work he’s put into training this year and over his swimming career."



The four-day Zone Select camp will feature five long-course workouts that Cappabianca is expected to swim. While the camp is competitive, athletes also will have the opportunity to learn from professionals about post-race recovery, psychological training skills, nutrition and race strategy.



The top 28 male and 28 females in the Central Zone are selected for the camp. Swimmers are selected based on 2018 Long Course Meters (LCM) IMX point scores, where the fastest athlete in each event, ranging from age 12 to 13 for girls and 13 to 14 for boys, are invited to the camp.