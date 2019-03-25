Four members of the Hudson Explorers Aquatics Team competed at the National Club Swimming Association Junior National meet March 19-23 in Orlando.



The meet had many of the top age-18-and-younger swimmers in the country. More than 2,000 swimmers participated.



Paige McCormick led the way. She placed fifth in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a team-record time of 9 minutes, 52.51 seconds and the 400 individual medley with a HEAT-record clocking of 4:14.62.



McCormick also placed sixth in the 500 freestyle with a team-record time of 4:48 added a team-record, 16th-place clocking of 1:58.98.



Giovanna Cappabianca placed 27th out of 142 swimmers in the 200 breaststroke (2:17.26) and Caleb Tuckerman captured 30th out of 124 swimmers in the 500 freestyle (4:33.1).



"This meet is a great experience for our swimmers," HEAT head coach Matt Davis said. "It can be hard coming off the high school swim season, but our kids get a chance to race the best swimmers in the country. It can be a useful motivational tool heading into the off-season.



"I was really pleased with Giovanna, Paige, Taylor [Kochanowski] and Caleb at the meet. Paige really had a strong meet, achieving several personal bests and HEAT team records.



"This was the first time Caleb swam at this meet individually and he went a best time and made finals in his signature event, the 500 free. Giovanna had a strong 200 breast to make finals and Taylor put up a personal best in the 200 breast this week as well."