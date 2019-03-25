PENINSULA — Anyone who expected Woodridge baseball to ease into the 2019 season doesn’t know coach Dennis Dever very well.



The Bulldogs welcomed one of the best Division I programs in the state Monday when Massillon Jackson came to town. Woodridge faced Jackson’s "Varsity Gold" team in both team’s season opener.



On a windy afternoon in Peninsula, Woodridge spotted Jackson three runs, scored eight and then held on for an 8-7 win. Neither team played a clean game, but the Bulldogs took better advantage of their scoring opportunities.



"They’re a quality program," Dever said of Jackson. "They do a lot of things that we like, but we did them today, too."



Jackson coach Bill Gamble said the Polar Bears were too error prone to win.



"One of things you have to do when you play a good program is not give them extra outs," Gamble said. "We saw a lot of free passes on both sides today. You can’t give a good program like that four, five or six outs in an inning."



Woodridge seemed to have a case of opening day jitters early.



Bulldog ace Jarrett Martin walked his first two batters, then saw the first run score on an error. The Polar Bears then worked a double steal and got a sacrifice fly from catcher Braden Phillips to make 3-0 in the top of the first.



"He got a little upset in the first inning," Dever said of Martin. "There were a couple plays that should have been made that weren’t. He gave us four solid innings. I could have pushed him back out, but he had 78 pitches on a cold day."



Martin (1-0) did not give up a hit in his four innings of work. After the first inning, he pitched three scoreless innings, finishing with two strikeouts, five walks and one hit bater.



Momentum swung back to the Bulldogs’ favor in the bottom of the second inning.



After a one-out double by first baseman Kevin Baker, three straight Polar Bear errors allowed two Woodridge runs to score and make it 3-2.



A pair of clutch two-out hits in the bottom of the third gave Woodridge the lead.



With two on and two out, designated hitter Cooper Takacs smashed a two-run single into center field to make it 4-3. After Carson Murphy walked, Bulldogs shortstop Ty Mygrants hit a two-run single to right field, making it 6-3 after three innings.



"It actually started at batting practice today," Dever said. "We had some guys that were really struggling at the plate get some good swings. We got a pair of hits with two outs. That’s a big deal."



Jackson starting pitcher Brett Beaufait took the loss (0-1), as he gave up six runs (none earned) off five hits in three innings of work.



Woodridge seemed to be in control after getting two more runs in the fourth inning.



After Albright walked, Bullddog third baseman Andrew Mekeal smashed an RBI double to left field. Mekeal then stole third base and came home on an RBI ground out by Baker to make it 8-3.



Woodridge reliever Carson Murphy worked a scoreless fifth inning, but then lost his control in the sixth.



With one out, Jackson third baseman Brock McCoy singled. That was followed by two walks and two hit batters by Murphy, making it 8-5 and causing Dever to change pitchers.



Bulldog reliever Max Asher was greeted by two-run double by Jackson’s Jake Aleman that landed right on the left-field line. However, Asher got a sharp groundout and struck out Phillips to escape the sixth inning with a 8-7 lead.



"There’s nothing you can do when the ball finds chalk like that," Dever said. "Max Asher showed a lot of poise in a tough situation."



Asher then slammed the door in the top of the seventh, striking out two batters and getting Jackson’s Grant Maggiore to ground out, giving the Bulldogs the win and Asher his first save.



Woodrige will next see action Saturday in a doubleheader at Twinsburg. The first game is set for 11 a.m.