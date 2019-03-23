No place like home?



Thus far, it doesn’t seem like the members of the Tallmadge softball team mind being restless wanderers.



The Blue Devils opened their season in smashing style after sweeping a double with host Orrville Saturday at Orr Park.



Tallmadge cruised to a 16-2 victory to complete the sweep after earning a 4-3 win in the first game, which was completed after five innings of play.



The second game also was completed after five innings. The Blue Devils scored 11 runs in the last two innings, including seven runs in the fifth.



Left-hander Hallie Mullett got the win in the pitcher’s circle. She pitched all five innings and allowed five hits. She finished with five strikeouts and issued no walks.



Autumn Malicoat had four hits, including a triple, three RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases to lead Tallmadge, which finished with 15 hits.



Several other players shined for the Blue Devils at the plate.



Kennedy Rorar homered and drove in four runs and Katie Rinehart had three hits, including a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs.



Emily Pratt had three hits, including a double, and three runs scored and Chloie Brown had three hits, including a double, three RBIs and a run scored.



Gia Spitali had two hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Jordyn Severns had two hits and a run scored.



Pratt got the win in the circle. She struck out five batters and issued just one walk. She allowed five hits.



Severns and Rinehart each homered for Tallmadge and drove in two runs. Rinehart also had a double.



Malicoat added two hits, two stolen bases and a run scored.



The Blue Devils plan to continue playing the role of road warriors. They are scheduled to play five games in Tennessee next week.