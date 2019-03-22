The Aurora boys tennis team is probably not going to raise too much havoc when it comes to the Suburban League American Conference title.



On the other hand, the Greenmen aren’t planning to finish in the conference cellar either.



"We will struggle against the big guns in the league," Aurora 13th-year head coach Dania Rinicella said. "We will probably finish somewhere in the middle of the pack as far as the league is concerned."



The Greenmen finished 6-6 overall and 4-2 in the American Conference. Aurora also finished fourth in the American Conference at the 2018 Suburban League Tournament.



This year’s Greenmen won’t feature too many familiar faces. In fact, Aurora lost six seniors, including their top three singles’ player.



"This will definitely be a rebuilding year for us," Rinicella said.



The graduates from last year are first singles’ player Dan French, who reached the Division I sectional quarterfinals last spring, second singles’ player Andrew Sobodosh and Mike French, who played third singles.



Also graduating were Alec Besinger, Robby Albrecht and Steven Cravens.



However, Rinicella has a freshman sensation, who is expected to be thrust into the fire right away.



His name is Mitchell Curtis, who is expected to play first singles.



"He is a strong singles player, but will have some extremely tough matches in the No. 1 position, especially being that it’s his first year," Rinicella said.



Two regular doubles’ players from last season will take a crack at singles.



They are seniors Pranav Jayakumar, who is expected to play second singles, and Zach Sender, who is expected to play third singles.



Rinicella said Ricky John will play first doubles. Also expected to see some time in doubles’ play are senior Raj Panguluri, juniors Krishma Mahankali and Adam Macek, who did most of their work for the junior varsity squad.



The Greenmen are scheduled to host American Conference rival Tallmadge in their 2019 debut April 1 at Western Reserve Racquet and FItness Club in Streetsboro. Play is set to begin at 4 p.m.