Hannah Salgado, a seventh-grade student at Harmon Middle School, recently competed in the Level 8 state gymnastics meet at Bowling Green State University.



She placed second in the all-around competition with a score of 37.225 and was the state champion on the uneven bars (9.45).



Salgado also finished second on the balance beam (9.35), third on the floor exercise (9.2) and sixth on vault (9.225).



As a result of her performance, Salgado advanced to the five-state regional gymnastics meet next month in Chicago. She is expected to compete for Team Ohio.