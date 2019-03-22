By all accounts, it was a successful 2018 for the Aurora softball team.



The Greenmen won the Suburban League American Conference title and reached Division I district play.



Paron the Aurora players if they weren’t particularly giddy with the overall results.



The Greenmen lost four of their last seven games and suffered a 7-4 upset to Nordonia in a Solon Division I district semifinal contest.



As a result of its uneven play down the stretch, Aurora had to share its conference championship with Tallmadge and Highland.



Nonetheless, the Greenmen, who finished 12-8 overall and 9-3 in the conference, have extremely high expectations.



Such a thought is a thrilling one for head coach Sam Petrash and his daughter, Sarah, a 2013 Aurora graduate and former star pitcher who enters her second year as an assistant coach.



"Sarah and I have known this group of players since they started playing as 8- or 9-year-olds," Sam said. "Sarah worked with them when she played high school ball and they would come up and cheer for her.



"Now Sarah and I are in an awesome position to develop, coach and cheer for them. I can’t think of anything more gratifying than that when you become involved in a community."



The Greenmen did lose three key seniors from a year ago.



They are left-handed pitcher Kelci Fleming, second baseman Hailey Bodine and shortstop Tayler Cassidy.



Nonetheless, Aurora is loaded with talented players.



"We have a lot of experienced players who will lead us and we have a talented group of younger players who will have the opportunity learn from them," Sam said. "Our philosophy is simple and hasn’t changed.



"We all start out 0-0 and we will prepare for each game, inning, at bat and pitch as they come. We’ll focus on what we can control and not worry about the things we cannot control.



"We will do it with class as we represent our awesome community. We’ll see where it all falls at the end of the season."



Leading the way is senior third baseman Julia Mazanec, a Kent State University recruit who led the team in home runs (four), hits (28) and runs scored (31).



The fourth-year varsity player was a first-team American Conference choice. She also received honorable mention to the Northeast Ohio all-district team.



"We expect Julia to do what she does, but she’ll expect more," Sam said.



Also returning is center fielder Becca Crawford, who is planning to walk on at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. Crawford was named to the American Conference second team last spring.



"Becca is a multi-tool player on both sides of the ball," Sam said. "She is fast, aggressive and intense."



Another standout senior who is back in the dugout is left fielder/third baseman Ariane Ugran, who received honorable mention to the American Conference.



"Ariane is a speedy player who hit from both sides of the plate," Sam said.



The rest of the senior class features Alexa Fleming, who could play the middle infield and outfield positions, MaRye Ray, a first-year utility player who plans to play softball at Penn State New Kensington, and Raye Palko, a first baseman/right fielder.



The junior class is led by catcher Aleese Angelo, who recently made a verbal commitment to continue her academic and softball careers at Millersville University in Pennsylvania.



Angelo, a first-team American Conference pick who also received all-district honorable mention last spring, led the team in batting average (.491), doubles, triples and RBIs (25).



"Test her arm and tell us what you think," Petrash said of his standout catcher.



Junior right-hander Rachael Dudziak got plenty of innings in the circle last season. She received honorable mention to the American Conference team.



"Rachael comes back with good experience in a tough league," Sam said.



Junior right fielder Lauren Callahan will be a player to watch this spring, according to her head coach.



"Lauren has worked tremendously hard this off-season to make herself a quality softball player on both sides of the ball," Sam said. "Her hard work, focus and determination has earned her opportunities to be put in positions to contribute to this team."



Junior second baseman Jessica Pajek is known for her quick feet and stellar glove.



"Jessica is a speedy runner who has worked hard this past year to give the team more with her bat," Sam said.



Five freshmen hope to make an impact right away.



They are Hannah Wilson, Ava Ryncarz, Kayla Ring, Shannon Morris and Mackenzie Krafcik.



"Each of them brings something different to the team, which gives us a ton of flexibility when they are producing," Sam said. "We are excited about what this group can do and love the idea that we get the opportunity to develop them over the next four years."



The Greenmen have a new junior varsity coach. Her name is Reanna Szarka, a former softball standout at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland and Crestwood High School in Mantua.



Szarka, a 2014 Crestwood graduate, previously was a coach at her alma mater for two years.



"Reanna and Sarah played together during summer tournament ball," Sam said. "She is an absolute great pickup for our program."



Szarka’s assistant will be another Crestwood graduate, Carlee Krause, who is a freshman at the University of Mount Union in Alliance.



Aurora certainly hopes to capture its second consecutive conference title. Of course, such a task is much easier said than done since the conference is so deep.



"I had the pleasure of sitting with the Copley and Revere coaches at our district meeting a few weeks ago and we all said the same thing: There is tremendous balance in this conference," Sam said. "Everyone can challenge anyone and walk away with a W as displayed last year with three co-champs.



"We also split two one-run games with Revere, which challenged at the end, finishing 8-4. Copley, Barberton, and Kent [Roosevelt] may not have had similar records, but we played extra-inning games with Barberton and Copley and then had another one-run game with Copley.



"It’s a different story if any of those games flip the other way. You have to be ready to go against everyone in this conference."



If the Greenmen repeat as champions, the impact will be felt both on and off the field. And some it will have nothing to do with utilizing a bat or a glove.



"They truly are an exceptional group of young ladies who genuinely care for each other," Sam said. "The parental support throughout the whole process has been tremendous. We can’t thank the parents enough.



"We would also like to thank the Aurora Schools and the community for their support."



Aurora is scheduled to visit Elyria for a doubleheader March 30 in its season debut. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_RPC.