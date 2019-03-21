I once "un-portaged" Ellis Dam. I’m glad I did. Otherwise, I would have missed the opportunity of a lifetime — to canoe through every lock on the Muskingum River.



Ellis Lock was closed for repairs not long after I locked through in the early ’90s. It never reopened. From talking with state officials, I’ve gotten the impression that it never will.



I didn’t plan to "un-portage" Ellis Dam. It just happened.



When I set my itinerary for a two-week canoe trip from Brinkhaven to Marietta, I planned to lock through all 10 locks — 11 if you count Zanesville’s double lock. At the time, the locks operated only on weekends and holidays during the summer. If you wanted to lock through on weekdays, you had to call the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, reserve a time and pay $35 for someone to come out and operate the lock.



When I paddled up to Ellis Lock on that hot summer afternoon I was tired. Not just physically tired. I was tired of people. I had company on my trip as far as Dresden. I spent a few days there, camping, touring the Longaberger Basket factory, writing a newspaper column and faxing it from a small grocery store in town. The rest of the trip I was on my own and looking forward to the solitude.



It wouldn’t be total solitude. In its 111-mile course, the Muskingum River meanders away from civilization on occasion, only to return to urban, suburban and industrial environments. In the summer, recreational boaters churn the water in search of fish or to show off their monstrous houseboats.



When I arrived at Ellis, I decided not to camp there and lock through the next day as planned. I could see an island downstream of the dam and, in the distance, it looked like a good place to camp. I portaged the dam and landed my canoe at the head of the island. The terrain was strewn with river debris — natural and manmade. Fortunately, I didn’t explore the rest of the island. If I had, I would have found that parts of it were suitable for camping. In later years, I camped there a few times.



I resigned myself to paddling back upstream to the dam and staying at the public campground. In other words, I "un-portaged" the dam.



The next day, I locked through as planned — not realizing that I would be among the last boaters to pass through all the locks on the Muskingum River.



Next time: How I lost my eyesight but gained insight at Ellis Lock and Dam.