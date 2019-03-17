He comes from a family full of impressive athletes.



The youngest member of the family will conclude a memorable nine-year era this spring.



That era will end in Hudson, but the Lori epoch will continue for at least another four years.



That’s because Blake Lori is taking his athletic talents to the collegiate level.



Lori, the youngest member of four siblings, recently signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and lacrosse careers at Robert Morris University, a Division I lacrosse program that makes its home in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.



Lori, a two-sport athlete for the Explorers, made it official when he signed last November. He plans to major in business.



"They have a high-quality lacrosse program and the coaching staff really stood out," Lori said. "Also, they have a very impressive business program."



Lori is the second family member to play on the collegiate level. The oldest sibling of the four, Bo, helped The Ohio State University men’s lacrosse team reach the 2017 NCAA Division I title game.



Bo, an All-American at Hudson, helped the Explorers win their only state title in 2011. He is now a volunteer coach for the University of Virginia men’s lacrosse team.



The female members of the Lori family also shined during their days as Explorers.



Annie was a standout lacrosse player and Macy was a two-time state qualifier in gymnastics.



The youngest Lori has certainly been inspired by his siblings, particularly his brother.



Some of it had to do with his athletic gifts. It also had much to do with something more spiritual.



"I’ve always looked up to my brother Bo in all aspects of life, especially in his walk with Christ," Lori said. "When he committed to play Division I lacrosse, I knew that’s what I wanted to work toward."



Like his brother’s alma mater did during that magical 2017 season, Robert Morris is determined to make some noise at the NCAA Tournament.



The Colonials finished 13-5 last spring and won the Northeast Conference Tournament championship.



As a result, they reached the NCAA Division Tournament. Robert Morris proved it belong with the big boys, but it was defeated by the University of Maryland 14-11 in the opening round.



"I would like to see the field right away at RMU, but for any college athlete, the ultimate goal is to win a national title," Lori said.



Much like his brother, the younger Lori was quite comfortable on the ice.



Despite being a defenseman, Lori often resembled Bobby Orr due to his ability to flick the puck into the nets.



Lori recently earned first-team Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League Red Division honors as the Explorers reached the third round of the Kent district tournament.



Lori certainly enjoyed wearing the skates and carrying a hockey stick during the winter. However, Lori prefers a much shorter stick that is more useful when raised above his head.



"My favorite sport is lacrosse, but I am definitely going to miss stepping on to the ice with the guys," he said.



Lori, an attackman on the lacrosse team, earned Region 2 second-team honors last spring. Hudson finished 13-6 in 2018 after losing to eventual state runner-up Cleveland St. Ignatius in the Region 2 title match.



Lori isn’t thinking regional championship this season. He has a far more prestigious objective.



"With the new coaching staff and the impressive group of underclassmen, my expectations are nothing short of a state championship," Lori said.



Lori can dream big now that a huge obstacle is out of his way. When he signed his name on the dotted line back in November, Lori can simply enjoy the final months of his tenure at the institution located along Stow and Hudson-Aurora roads.



"My senior year has definitely been a lot more enjoyable since I do not have to worry about the college-selection process," Lori said. "It has given me more time to focus on my final high school hockey and lacrosse seasons."



The Explorers’ blue and white colors will continue to dance in Lori’s head when he makes his way toward the Pittsburgh area next fall.



That’s because Brady Ludewig, his teammate on both the lacrosse and ice hockey squads, will be joining Lori on the Colonials’ lacrosse team next spring.



Ludewig, a senior, also signed his national letter of intent in November.



"I’m really excited to get to continue playing with Brady," Lori said. "We’ve played eight lacrosse seasons and four hockey seasons together and we always push each other."



Lori is fully aware of a clock that refuses to stop ticking.



Once the lacrosse season ends, so will Lori’s high school days with many of his longtime companions.



The next chapter of his life is right around the corner. Therefore, the last of the Lori siblings plans to relish the final moments of his high school career.



Preferably with a large trophy in his hands on June 1.



"Playing for Hudson has always been great," Lori said. "This year, I’m just going to try to help the team in any way I can so we can make this state-championship dream a reality."



