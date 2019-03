The Thomas More (Crestview Hills, Kentucky) University women’s basketball won the NCAA Division III national title Saturday.



Thomas More cruised past Bowdoin (Brunswick, Maine) College 81-67 at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center in Salem, Virginia.



Aurora graduate Syarra Sellers is a sophomore guard on the team. She appeared in 19 games during the season.



Thomas More finished 33-0 and captured its third national title in the last five years.