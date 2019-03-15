He is living in an area that bleeds orange and brown.



Nonetheless, Hudson senior Brady Ludewig hasn’t allowed himself to be converted despite all of the buzz surrounding a certain upstart NFL team that makes its home in Northeast Ohio.



"I grew up a Steelers’ fan," he said. "I root for the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins."



His next uniform won’t feature the black and gold colors that the Pittsburgh faithful adores so dearly.



But the senior three-sport athlete will now be welcomed into a family that makes its home near the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers.



Ludewig recently signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and lacrosse careers at Robert Morris University, which is located in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. He plans to major in biology and is seeking a career in health and fitness.



The Colonials finished 13-5 last spring and won the Northeast Conference Tournament championship.



As a result, they reached the NCAA Division Tournament where they were defeated by the University of Maryland in the opening round.



"They’re pretty good," Ludewig said. "They were ranked in the top 20 last year."



While his black-and-gold allegiance is as strong as ever, the recruiting process offered many temptations for the versatile teenager.



Ludewig, who grew up in Columbus, also considered Jacksonville University in Florida, High Point University in North Carolina and Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.



Robert Morris, on the other hand, wasn’t on Ludewig’s radar when he started visiting colleges.



"I attended prospect camps at High Point and Jacksonville," Ludewig said. "I didn’t know much about Robert Morris."



That changed quickly.



Ludewig was on the Colonials’ wish list and once the three-sport standout paid a visit to the Quaker State, he was hooked.



"I liked the fact that it was a smaller school," Ludewig said. "When I visited, the coaches stood out more than any of the other coaches."



Ludewig committed to Robert Morris during his junior year and signed in November. Putting down his John Hancock on the dotted line allowed Ludewig to exhale.



"It took a big weight off my shoulders," Ludewig said. "It was nerve-wracking."



Ludewig still keeps tabs on his hometown. He plays for Resolute Lacrosse, which is a club team based in Columbus.



Ludewig has kept quite busy at Hudson High School. Besides being a standout midfielder for the lacrosse team, he also was a defenseman for the ice hockey squad and was the starting tailback for the football team.



Ludewig certainly misses being on the gridiron and on the ice. He is especially heartbroken about putting his skates away for good.



"Hockey is the bigger one," Ludewig said. "That’s the sport where we spend the most time with each other."



Calling Ludewig a jock doesn’t do the talented teenager justice.



Before he decided to make lacrosse his primary spring sport, Ludewig also dabbled on the diamond. He spent time behind the plate and at first base during his brief baseball career.



In the end, though, Ludewig preferred a different kind of stick to keep him active.



"I’ve been playing lacrosse since the first grade," Ludewig said. "Living in Columbus, lacrosse is big. I was the first member of my family to play lacrosse."



When Ludewig enrolls at Robert Morris, he will see a familiar face. His future teammate happens to be a current teammate.



Senior Blake Lori, an attackman for Hudson’s lacrosse team and a former defenseman for the Explorers’ ice hockey squad, also signed with Robert Morris in November.



"We’ve been together since fifth grade," Ludewig said. "We didn’t talk about playing together during the recruiting process. It just kind of happened."



Ludewig hopes to enjoy his final season in the blue and white colors. Hudson’s boys lacrosse team finished 13-6 last spring and reached the regional title game.



If Hudson’s season ends at the same destination this year, a certain young man who prefers black and gold over orange and brown won’t be too thrilled.



"I think we have the potential to make it to the state championship game," Ludewig said.



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_RPC.