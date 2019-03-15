Stow-Munroe Falls’ Class of 2019 already has seen a huge amount of student-athletes commit to play at the college level.



Four more Bulldog seniors added their names to that growing list Friday. Senior Logan Spath committed to play soccer at Bluffton University, while Emmy Hurguy committed play field hockey at Wittenberg University in Springfield. Hayley and Taylor Roberts signed letters of intent to continue their academic and bowling careers at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike.



A multi-year starter for the Bulldog boys soccer team, Spath said he chose Bluffton over offers from Slippery Rock University and Hiram College.



"It’s where I felt most comfortable going there for four years," Spath said.



Spath played numerous positions for the Bulldogs during his career, but will play at center back for the Beavers. He carries a 3.2 grade-point average at Stow and will major in sports management and business at Bluffton.



Hurguy said she considered heading to Kent State University, but the longtime Stow field hockey goaltender will move on to play between the pipes at Wittenberg.



"I just felt like I fit in well there," Hurguy said.



Hurguy carries a 4.13 grade-point average at Stow and will major in exercise science at Wittenberg.



While the Roberts twins have led the Stow girls bowling team to state each of the last four seasons, Hayley Roberts noted there was a chance the two could split up in college, as Taylor was looking at Kent State. However, a chance to continue their bowling careers at the college level — and scholarship money — convinced the twins to bowl at Ursuline.



Taylor Roberts carries a 3.5 GPA at Stow and will major in biological science/pre-med at Ursuline. Hayley Roberts carries a 3.6 GPA at Stow and will major in nursing.



Reporter Michael Leonard can be reached at 330-541-9442, mleonard@recordpub.com or @MLeonard_RPC